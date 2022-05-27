Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 56,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

DAL opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.