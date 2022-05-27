Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $307,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

