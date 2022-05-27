Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,732,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

