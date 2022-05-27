Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOCU opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.89 and a beta of 1.05.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.