Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $251.00 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.