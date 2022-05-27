Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

