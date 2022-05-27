Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,320 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,513,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.96 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

