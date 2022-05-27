Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 9,910 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.