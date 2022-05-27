Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $159.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

