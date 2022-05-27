Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $490,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

