VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

