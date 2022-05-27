Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

