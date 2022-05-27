Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $594.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

