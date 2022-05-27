Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Catalent by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTLT opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
