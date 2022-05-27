Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Catalent by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

