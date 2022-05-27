Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 655 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,437,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.