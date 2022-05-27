Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 12,345 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,647. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

