Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 188 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after acquiring an additional 147,735 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXPI stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

