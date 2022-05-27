Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $705,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 64.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 169.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

