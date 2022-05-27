The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

