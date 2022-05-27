Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,027 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96.

