Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

HZNP stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

