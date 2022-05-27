Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

