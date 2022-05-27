Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

