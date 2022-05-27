Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,960,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.