Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.