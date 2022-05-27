Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.05.

Shares of PXD opened at $279.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $282.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock worth $19,194,732. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

