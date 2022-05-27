BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 283 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,293,000 after purchasing an additional 94,345 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.