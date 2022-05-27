Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,456 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $343,189,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

