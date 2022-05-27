Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,059,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

