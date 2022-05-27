CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $26,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

