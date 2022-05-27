Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483,023 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameren by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,636,000 after acquiring an additional 264,628 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2,538.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 60.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 584,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 220,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

