Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.98 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE:DD opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

