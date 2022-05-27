Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 43,000 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.50% of Arch Resources worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,584 shares of company stock worth $2,013,931. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

