Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.48 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,907. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

