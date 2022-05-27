Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Credicorp worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

BAP stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $3.9382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

