Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 620 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.