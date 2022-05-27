People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

