S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,076,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

