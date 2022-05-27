People s United Financial Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

