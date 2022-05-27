Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after buying an additional 212,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.94 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.