People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $146.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.