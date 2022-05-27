The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,388 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

