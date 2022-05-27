Invesco Ltd. Sells 69,269 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Autodesk worth $237,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

