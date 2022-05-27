Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Polaris by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.