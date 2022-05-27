Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $148.67 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,043 shares of company stock worth $43,262,888 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.