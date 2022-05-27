Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.