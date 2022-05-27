Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,183 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.