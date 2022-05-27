Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,183 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
