Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dover by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after acquiring an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 198.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

