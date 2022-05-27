Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,540 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.