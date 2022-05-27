Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $328,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE WPC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.